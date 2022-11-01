Well, this would’ve been one hell of a party– and for a great cause.

The Who‘s Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend have long been advocates for the British charity Teenage Cancer Trust, as well as its U.S. counterpart Teen Cancer America.

The rock gods recently performed at a private event in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles to raise funds for the latter and upped the ante by bringing out an equally impressive friend: Pearl Jam frontman, Eddie Vedder.

Watch what happens when these legends join forces on The Who‘s 1970 classic “The Seeker”…

