IDLES are playing Coachella today but they gave fans a raucous sneak peek of what to expect last night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert!

The band performed a track from their new album, CRAWLER, and showed off the intensity IDLES is famous for when playing live.

Led by frontman Joe Talbot, watch the band’s searing performance of “Crawl!”

