Jack White is having one hell of a year.

He’s just released his first of two albums AND married his longtime girlfriend on stage.

Oh– and did we mention headlining night one of this year’s Bourbon and Beyond?

But last night White dropped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform a track from his new album, Fear of the Dawn.

Check out his searing rendition of “What’s the Trick”…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.