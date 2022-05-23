Did you catch Saturday Night Live over the weekend? If so, you missed an abundance of Japanese Breakfast!

Not only did Michelle Zauner and band serve as the musical guests for the episode, Zauner herself appeared in a sketch.

Watch Japanese Breakfast perform “Be Sweet”…

And “Paprika”…

And last, but certainly not least, see Zauner make a brief appearance in “Women’s Commercial”, where she sings about, yes, “gray adult pigtails”…

