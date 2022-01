Japanese Breakfast dropped by The Late Late Show With James Corden to not only perform a new tune, but Corden also chatted with frontwoman Michelle Zauner!

Watch the band’s terrific performance of “Slide Tackle”, from Jubilee…

Corden took the time to speak with Zauner about the excitement around JB’s two Grammy nominations, a special hometown honor in Philly, and being part of this year’s Coachella lineup….

