My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James made a solo stop at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week to perform one of our favorite songs from the Louisville band’s new self-titled album– and the result was incredibly moving.

Playing on an empty stage with nothing more than a microphone and guitar, watch Jim James perform “In Color”…

