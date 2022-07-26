Joni Mitchell surprised attendees of the Newport Folk Festival with her first full-length set since 2002. Until earlier this year, Mitchell had not performed publicly since 2013. The folk legend was joined by Brandi Carlile, who covered Mitchell’s iconic album Blue in its entirety, and performed a number of classics during the rare 13-song set.

At her first performance at the festival since 1969, Mitchell was also joined by Blake Mills, Taylor Goldsmith, Marcus Mumford, Wynonna Judd, Lucius’ Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, and others.

Watch Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile perform “A Case of You” at the Newport Folk Festival below.

