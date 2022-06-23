Kevin Morby dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live (guest-hosted by actor Sean Hayes) to give an electrifying performance from his new album!

This Is A Photograph is Morby’s seventh LP and just came out in May and not only did the studio audience get to enjoy the buoyant title track, they also got to watch Morby perform another tune that was recorded exclusively for the web.

Resplendent in a gold lamé jacket and backed by a full band and backup singers, Morby brought his A-game for an energetic and charismatic rendition of “This Is A Photograph”…

And here you can watch him play the moving “Beautiful Strangers”, which was released as a standalone single in 2016 to benefit the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety, an organization supported by both Morby and Kimmel…

