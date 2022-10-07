When Pavement decided to reunite for a tour for the first time in 12 years, fans were understandably excited.

But fans in attendance at their stop at The Met Philadelphia got an extra-special treat: Philly native Kurt Vile!

Vile came out onstage to help the band perform a track from their seminal debut album Slanted and Enchanted— which inexplicably just celebrated its 30th anniversary.

What this fan-shot video of Pavement and Kurt Vile playing “Zurich Is Stained”…

91.9 WFPK presents Kurt Vile and the Violators with Julia Shapiro (of Chastity Belt) at Headliners Music Hall on October 18th!

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.