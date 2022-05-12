What a fun show this would have been!

Earlier this week Liz Phair was the headliner as part of the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s ongoing “Gen X Festival” at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

The only thing better than a live performance from Phair is one that also includes the star-power of Lisa Loeb, Best Coast‘s Bethany Cosentino, Vagabon and Remi Wolf!

Loeb joined Phair onstage to dramatically cover The Verve‘s “Bittersweet Symphony”, as you can see in this video…

Phair also performed “Spanish Doors”, from her 2021 release, Soberish…

Cosentino contributed to the event by putting her spin on the Sheryl Crow classic “If It Makes You Happy”…

Videos by Brian James/YouTube

