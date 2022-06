Phoebe Bridgers and The Jesus and Mary Chain weren’t the only artists to join forces at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival!

A newly blonde Lorde decided to add some friends to her performance of the Solar Power track “Stoned at the Nail Salon”– none other than Arlo Parks and Clairo.

And the harmonies were something to behold.

Check out the video…

