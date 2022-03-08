Just a few days ago Lucy Dacus was onstage covering Bruce Springsteen with her father. Last night brought her to late night television to perform her latest single, “Kissing Lessons”.

Dacus was the musical guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers and it was good to see her upright, as she’s been dealing with some herniated discs in her back and performing some shows from a couch onstage.

Watch Lucy Dacus perform “Kissing Lessons”…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.