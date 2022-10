Mumford & Sons‘ Marcus Mumford released a solo album in September and is making the rounds all over to promote it– including a date right here in Louisville this month!

But first, Mumford dropped by The Late, Late Show with James Corden to perform one of our favorite tracks from the LP, “Grace”…

We are excited to be welcoming Marcus Mumford to the Brown Theatre October 26th!

