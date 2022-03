If this performance is any indication, Mitski‘s sold-out show at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall this month will be a treat for the eyes as much as the ears!

The Nashville-based artist dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live this week to perform a track from her new album, Laurel Hell, and paired some dramatic moves with her ever-captivating vocals.

Watch Mitski perform “Stay Soft”…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.