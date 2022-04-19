MUNA (Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPherson) has rapidly become one of our favorite new bands and we can’t wait for their new album to arrive!

Their self-titled album drops June 24th via Phoebe Bridgers‘ label, Saddest Factory, and the band made their daytime-tv debut on The Ellen Show this week to perform their latest single.

Watch MUNA perform “Anything But Me”…

And 91.9 WFPK is proud to present MUNA at Headliners Music Hall Friday, August 5th!

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.