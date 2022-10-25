Earlier this year MUNA released their self-titled third album– which we love– and did a sold-out show at Headliners in August. Oh yeah, they’re also on their frequent collaborator Phoebe Bridgers‘ record label, Saddest Factory.

And over the weekend he band dropped by CBS Mornings‘ “Saturday Sessions” to perform three terrific tracks from the new album.

Watch MUNA perform “Silk Chiffon”…

Here they are with “Solid”…

And finally, “Kind of Girl”…

