Recent signees to Phoebe Bridgers‘ Saddest Factory label, MUNA, will release their self-titled album June 24th– and WFPK is proud to present the trio at Headliners Music Hall coming up August 15th!

We’ve loved the singles “Silk Chiffon” and “Anyone But Me”, but “Kind of Girl” shows the band’s range by being less playful and more pensive.

Watch MUNA‘s performance of “Kind of Girl” on Monday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon…

