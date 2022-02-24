Singer, songwriter and Highwomen member Natalie Hemby dropped by The Late, Late Show with James Corden this week to perform a lovely song from her latest album, Pins And Needles.

Hemby was joined by her husband and album’s producer, Mike Wrucke, for a stripped-down, acoustic version of “Radio Silence”, which Hemby previously described as “basically about being ghosted by a friend, only not because of a fallout, but because your friend doesn’t want to drag you into their struggles, so they shut down. I was the friend, and Rosi Golan was the one reaching out. She and I wrote this song with our friend Daniel Tashian.”

Watch her touching performance of “Radio Silence”…

