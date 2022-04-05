What a find!

Video of an 11-year-old Prince— yes, that Prince– was recently discovered in the archive room of Minneapolis television station WCCO. The station’s production manager Matt Liddy was going through the archives to compare previous teacher’s issues with a strike that happened earlier this year when he stumbled across the footage.

Liddy “immediately just went out to the newsroom and started showing people and saying, ‘I’m not gonna tell you who I think this is, but who do you think this is?’” A specialist was called in to restore the audio and the station found a local historian and a childhood friend of Prince’s to confirm that the adorable kid in the interview is actually Prince.

Watch the station’s segment featuring Prince’s 1970 interview, before he was a rock icon, when he was simply an 11-year-old student at Lincoln Junior High School…

