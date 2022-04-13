We’re big fans of Old Crow Medicine Show and are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their new album, Paint This Town.

From the title track to this fun romp with Molly Tuttle, there’s been a lot to love.

Now comes their latest single, “Gloryland”, which OCMS frontman Ketch Secor describes this way:

“‘Gloryland’ is one of those types of songs a guy writes ‘cause he’s freaked out by the state of the world he’s living in. He thinks he hears bullets flying by, thinks the bickering of his neighbors out in the street could, at any moment, escalate. Everywhere he turns there’s something else to fuel his anxiety: his leaders spew vitriol, his friends overdose, his city’s courthouse is set on fire. He’s scared, wants to run, tries every door, but the gates of Eden are locked shut. Maybe they always were. He starts banging, ‘Let me in, let me in!’ Pretty soon his desperate hammering starts to feel like a rhythm and so he sings. Singing is the only thing that makes him feel better, well, maybe not better, but at least no longer helpless. Because singing gives you purpose. And with purpose there is hope, which may be all you can muster in times like these. I hope you’ll like my song ‘Gloryland’; I wrote it because I didn’t know what the hell else to do.”

The tune is accompanied by a live performance video you can check out here…

Paint This Town arrives April 22nd.

