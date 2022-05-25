Just when we were all excited for Pavement to reunite in 2020, a little thing called COVID-19 brought things to a screeching halt.

But last night, fans at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles got to see the band play together live for the first time since 2010!

Pavement played 30 songs in total, including a cover of Jim Pepper’s “Witchi Tai To,” as you can see from the setlist the band shared:

Hella thanks y’all. Had to cut a couple but…

Much love, c’mon in… pic.twitter.com/oVBJUQVMfE — PAVEMENT (@pavement_band) May 24, 2022

Check out these videos shared to YouTube by fan ilymeow:

And this one posted by autocyclist:

