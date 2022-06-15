Pretty sure it’s an unwritten rule: if a band or artist plays in New Jersey, a Bruce Springsteen tune is required.

Whether it’s the man himself joining Coldplay onstage at MetLife Stadium or a solo artist like Phoebe Bridgers sharing her respect for “The Boss”, we are here for it!

It was Bridgers who paid homage to Springsteen during the encore of her stop at the Stone Pony’s Summer Stage in Asbury Park, NJ, with a breathtaking version of “Stolen Car”, from Bruce’s classic 1980 LP, The River, which she says was inspired by Patty Griffin‘s 2002 version…

You can check out the fan-shot video here…

It’s not the first time Bridgers has covered Springsteen in his home state, as she took on “I’m On Fire” in 2018…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.