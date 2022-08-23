We are still reeling from the loss of pop icon Olivia Newton-John earlier this month at age 73– and we’re not the only ones.

Social media has been filled with fellow artists and fans paying tribute to Livvy, but here’s one display of affection that is guaranteed to make you feel good!

This week at Marymoor Park in Redmond, Washington, Sleater-Kinney, Courtney Barnett and Fred Armisen joined forces to perform Newton-John’s memorable 1981 smash “Physical,” complete with headbands and from Armisen, some bouncy calisthenics!

