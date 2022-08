Soccer Mommy (Sophie Allison) recently released her terrific third album Sometimes, Always and last night shared two of its tracks on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The studio audience was lucky enough to watch the band play “Feel It All the Time”, as well as an off-camera performance of one of our favorites, “Shotgun”…

Also, check out Soccer Mommy‘s recent conversation with our own Kyle Meredith…

