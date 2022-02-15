When Soul Coughing broke up in 2000, we didn’t know if any incarnation of the band would ever play together again. So what a nice surprise this turned out to be!

Former Soul Coughing bassist Sebastian Steinberg was performing at the Watkins Family Hour in Los Angeles earlier this month when, much to the audience’s delight, Steinberg invited his SC bandmate Mike Doughty to join him.

Watch the duo play Soul Coughing’s “Super Bon Bon” and “True Dreams of Wichita” together for the first time in 22 years!

