In February Spoon released their 10th album, the terrific Lucifer on the Sofa, to much acclaim from critics and fans alike.

And it was a treat to see the band drop by CBS This Morning to perform two tracks from that release, plus an earlier fan favorite.

Watch Spoon play the Lucifer tracks “Wild” and “The Hardest Cut”…

And from their 2014 LP They Want My Soul, “Inside Out”…

