Not all of us are able to catch late night talk shows during the week, so we didn’t want you to miss a terrific performance from one of our favorite bands!!

Spoon, who just released their new album Lucifer on the Sofa last week, dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night to perform a driving version of their song “The Hardest Cut”…

Those lucky enough to be in the audience got the treat of three additional performances. Cue this video up to 2:47 to watch Spoon play “Wild” from the new album, as well as “Small Stakes” from their 2002 release Kill the Moonlight, and “Inside Out” from their 2014 album, They Want My Soul…

And in case you missed it, our own John Timmons recently spoke to Spoon frontman Britt Daniel!

