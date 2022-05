St. Paul & The Broken Bones were the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, which means the studio audience got the distinct pleasure of hearing the soulful vocals of Paul Janeway in person.

Backed by his equally gifted bandmates, the octet broke out a two-song medley from their latest album, The Alien Coast.

Watch St. Paul & The Broken Bones perform “3000 AD Mass” and “Minotaur”…

