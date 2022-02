The effervescent duo Sylvan Esso made their daytime television debut this week as the musical guests on Ellen and, as usual, did not disappoint.

Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn broke out a track from their most recent album Free Love and, naturally, Meath broke out her mesmerizing choreography.

Watch their enchanting performance of “Numb”…

