Tank and The Bangas will release their third album, Red Balloon, on May 13th and we can’t wait!

We’ve loved “No ID” and “Black Folk” and now they’ve released a new video of “Stolen Fruit” filmed live at Esplanade Studios in New Orleans.

Frontwoman Tarriona “Tank” Ball says the tune is “basically about the slave trade. There’s ‘Strange Fruit,’ and I call this one ‘Stolen Fruit,’ because not only were the fruit strange, but they were also stolen. They weren’t from here.”

Watch the video…

