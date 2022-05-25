“Best New Artist” Grammy nominees and critically acclaimed band Tank and The Bangas recently released their third studio album, Red Balloon, and you’ve probably heard us playing their single “No ID.”

Now Tarriona “Tank” Ball and her bandmates have been the latest contributors to the Artists Den series “Live From My Den”, which the group performed in their hometown of New Orleans.

“Communion In My Cup” is one of our favorite tracks from Red Balloon and it sounds especially great in this setting. Check out the video…

