“An intimate story of song and sacrifice—musically gifted superstar Sheryl Crow navigates an iconic yet arduous musical career battling sexism, ageism, depression, cancer, and the price of fame, before harnessing the power of her gift.”

That’s how Showtime describes its forthcoming documentary on Sheryl Crow, simply called Sheryl.

Sheryl will premiere on the channel Friday, May 6th, and will feature commentary not only from Crow herself, but also famous friends like Brandi Carlile, Emmylou Harris, Keith Richards and more.

Check out the intriguing new trailer…

