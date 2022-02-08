Blues legend Buddy Guy will be the subject of a new documentary that doesn’t just highlight his impressive career or his guitar prowess, it also shows his desire to mentor up-and-coming artists as well.

The Torch illustrates the guidance and inspiration given to Guy by the likes of Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters, as well as his cultivation of a new crop of artists such as Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and, especially, his 20-year-old protégé, Quinn Sullivan.

The Torch comes out March 18th and features commentary from Guy himself, plus friends like Carlos Santana, Susan Tedeschi, and more.

Watch the trailer…

