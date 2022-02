One of our favorite albums of 2021 was Ignorance by The Weather Station, who will be releasing a companion piece to that album March 4th called How Is It That I Should Look at the Stars.

But last night they made their late-night debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where vocalist Tamara Lindeman and her band performed a gorgeous version of “Tried to Tell You”…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.