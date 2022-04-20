Whew. This one will give you all the feelings.

Toni Cornell made a late-night TV stop to pay tribute to her late father, Chris Cornell.

“Nothing Compares 2 U” was written by Prince, was a huge hit for Sinead O’Connor in 1990, and was one of the elder Cornell’s favorite songs.

The day after Prince died in 2016, Cornell posted a link to his cover of the song and then following Cornell’s own untimely death in May of 2017, Cornell’s daughter Toni released a version of the song she recorded with her dad for Father’s Day. Chris Cornell’s version would go on to be featured on the posthumous release, No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1., in 2020.

Now Toni Cornell has paid tribute to her father by performing the song live on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Watch her moving rendition of “Nothing Compares 2 U”…

