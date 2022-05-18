New Orleans artist Trombone Shorty— aka Troy Andrews— dropped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to proverbially blow the roof off the joint!

Trombone Shorty just released his first album of new music in five years, Lifted, last month, which is dedicated to his late mother.

“She passed recently, but she continued to inspire me right up until she transitioned, and that’s why I put a picture of her holding me up at a second line on the cover of this album. She lifted me up my whole life.”

And the title track will do the same for you. Watch Trombone Shorty perform the buoyant title track…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.