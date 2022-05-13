It’s a song that fits Valerie June like a glove.

So Tonight That I Might See was Mazzy Star‘s memorable 1993 album that so beautifully showcased the delicate vocals of lead singer Hope Sandoval and gave us the classic, “Fade Into You”.

Now June– no stranger to ethereal vocals herself– has now put her dreamy stamp on the tune.

And we’re excited to present Valerie June with Rachel Maxann at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, Tuesday, May 24th!

