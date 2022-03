Wet Leg has become one of our favorite bands and we’re looking forward to their debut album arriving April 8th.

So what a treat to see them stop by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week!

Watch them play their current single “Wet Dream”…

Wet Leg also did a rollicking rendition of “Chaise Longue” as an online bonus…

