One of our favorite new bands is without a doubt the quirky duo from the Isle of Wight, Wet Leg.

Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers anchor the band and just released their self-titled debut album in April.

The first single “Chaise Longue” was an eccentric little ear worm that immediately gained the attention of fans and critics alike– but it’s always extra-fun to watch the duo perform it live!

Check out Wet Leg‘s performance of “Chaise Longue” on Jimmy Kimmel Live…

Wet Leg will also be playing at Headliners Music Hall, Sunday, December 4th!

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.