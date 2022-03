Fresh from picking up the trophy for “Group of the Year” at the 2022 Brit Awards last month, Wolf Alice dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week.

Singer Ellie Rowsell is resplendent in a sparkling gown while supported by her bandmates, a backing choir and a trio of violinists.

From the band’s 2021 album Blue Weekend, watch Wolf Alice perform “The Last Man on Earth”…

