We have loved Yola‘s new album Stand For Myself— produced by The Black Keys‘ Dan Auerbach— and it’s always great to see her on one of the late night talk shows.

Yola was the musical guest last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and performed a new single from the album, “Dancing Away in Tears”, which you can watch below…

Soon Yola will make her motion picture debut playing Sister Rosetta Tharpe, which she discussed with our own Laura Shine.