Wet Leg have shared a new music video for their single “Oh No.” The self-made video was shot in the band’s hometown, the Isle of Wright, and features lead singer Rhian Teasdale lip-syncing in a mop costume while sing-a-long style lyrics appear across the screen. The band also chose to include sections of the video that show YouTube comments, from loving to hateful, flickering on screen in rapid succession.

Teasdale spoke on the comments saying, “Although we know it is bad for us to read them and we try to avoid it, sometimes it’s irresistible when you’re on your own.” She went on, “For this video, we have obsessively selected our favourite bits from the comments sections across our socials – the good, the bad, the ugly – and have repurposed them to make something new.”

She also mentioned the mop costume, which was made just for the video by designer Kate Tabor in collaboration with the band’s stylist Emma Lipop. “[It] weighed an absolute tonne, and it took three of us to carry it down the cliff to shoot,” she said. “We’d each grab onto a limb, and after 20 minutes of heavy lifting, managed to get it down the steep steps leading to the beach. We’re thinking of starting it up as a work-out class for alternative types.”

Wet Leg‘s self-titled debut is set to be released on April 8. Watch the new video for “Oh No” below.

