Yeah Yeah Yeahs released their newest album Cool It Down at the end of September, and have just shared a music video for the song “Wolf.” Directed by Allie Avital, the visual stars Britt Lower who many will recognize from Apple TV+’s Severance.

Yeah Yeah Yeah’s Karen O spoke on the video in a statement saying, “It was our great fortune to collaborate with the powerhouses Allie and Brit on this video for ‘Wolf.’” She went on, “Allie casts a spell with the gorgeous world she weaves- always with teeth that bite, and Britt embodies all the contradictions in the themes of ‘Wolf,’ so enamored with her performance that’s got as much heaven as it does hell. We were beside ourselves with excitement when Allie cast Brit as the lead in the video, YYYs are serious nerds for Severance, what luck when the stars align.”

Watch Yeah Yeah Yeah‘s music video for “Wolf” from their new album Cool It Down below.

