Lizzo appeared on this past weekend’s airing of Saturday Night Live, not only as the night’s host, but also as musical guest. In addition to contributing her hidden comedic talents to several skits that night, she took the opportunity to perform two new songs.

For the first song, Lizzo appeared in the host’s position and announced to the audience, “Ladies and gentlemen, me!” before breaking into a high energy performance of her latest single “About Damn Time.” Later, Lizzo‘s own mother introduced her powerful performance of “Special.”

Watch both performances below.