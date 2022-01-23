Volbeat’s Michael Poulsen: “I’ve always been fascinated by dark forces.”

Volbeat frontman Michael Poulsen jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about Servant of the Mind, an album made after a prolific writing period during the first lockdown. The Danish musician discusses the heaviness of the record, what draws him to his dark lyrics, and taking musical inspiration from Black Sabbath. Poulsen also tells us about the supernatural experiences he’s had and how they made their way into the set, as well as covering The Cramps version of Roy Orbison’s Domino and Metallica’s Don’t Tread On Me for the Blacklist collection, and what we might expect from their upcoming tour with Ghost.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.