Brother-sister duo Jocelyn and Chris Arndt made their first public appearance when they were both in middle school and there’s been no looking back. Since then, they and their band have performed at hundreds of music festivals and venues across the country.

The siblings have built a large fan base with their original ‘70s influenced blues rock songs, high energy, hard rocking live shows, Jocelyn’s powerhouse vocals and Chris’ guitar prowess. Touring in support of their 8th studio album, Favorite Ghosts, they dropped by the WFPK studio to talk with John Timmons, share their story and give us an acoustic taste of their upcoming Bourbon & Beyond appearance September 16th.



