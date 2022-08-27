It’s almost time for Bourbon & Beyond and we’re getting ready for the four day festival by counting down the top 20 songs from some of the biggest artists who will be playing this year’s festival, but we need your votes. Tell us which songs from each of the below artists should make the countdown and then listen all week long Sept 12-16th to hear which ones made the cut!
Pearl Jam
Jack White
Alanis Morrissette
Father John Misty
Kings of Leon
Brandi Carlile
Drive By Truckers
St. Vincent
Crowded House
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers (Mike Campbell)
Doobie Brothers
Chris Stapleton
Jason Isbell
Courtney Barnett
Houndmouth