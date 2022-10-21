Louisville’s War Panties have shared another single ahead of the release of their upcoming full-length album. The new song is called “Ready 2 Git Ready,” and, like the last, arrived with a new music video.

Band member Phil Impellizzeri said of the new song, “If a couple hobos trying to make it in the mean ole alleys of this world with only a burning trash can and country funk to keep them warm at night is your bag, then this song is definitely for you. Mix in a popsicle lickin’ good time and an understated fried chicken heist, and you have War Panties at their finest. Pure hobo country funk!”

Watch the video for War Panties‘ new single “Ready 2 Git Ready” below.