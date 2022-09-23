Louisville band War Panties have shared their newest single “Loving Sunshine Dream” as they gear up for the release of a full-length album. The song arrived with a fun, new music video produced by Half Brothers Media. Band member Phil Impellizzeri described the video as depicting “the would-be love fantasy of the two balls of goof in War Panties who have clearly lost their heads up in the clouds, wishing their life away.”

Watch the video for War Panties‘ new video for “Loving Sunshine Dream” below.