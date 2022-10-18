Last month it was announced that select performances from an iconic run of shows Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers did at the Fillmore in 1997 were being released as an expansive new box set.

Now some previously-unseen footage from that celebrated 20-night residency at the iconic San Francisco venue has been unveiled as a mini documentary called The Fillmore House Band.

Heartbreaker guitarist Mike Campbell says of the band’s performance:

“It’s a really good illustration of the Heartbreakers just being spontaneous and in the moment without being too rehearsed. I’m really proud of that.”

Check out the film…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.